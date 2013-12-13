Twitter changes how blocking another user works, infuriates many in the process (Update: reversed)

Update: Twitter posted on its blog that it has reversed the changes to the way the block function works on Twitter. Things are back to normal.

"We have decided to revert the change after receiving feedback from many users – we never want to introduce features at the cost of users feeling less safe," Twitter wrote. "Any blocks you had previously instituted are still in effect."

Original: Twitter has made changes to the way users can block other users, resulting in many on the social network voicing their disagreement.

In the past, if you blocked someone on Twitter they would be completely stopped from seeing your profile while they're logged in. Additionally, you wouldn't see anything from them on your timeline (including retweets).

Now with the update on Thursday, blocking a Twitter user doesn't actually prohibit them from seeing your tweets. In fact, they can follow you and see your tweets running down their timeline. With the change, the only true way to block someone is protect your profile, and then block the user, which will cause them to unfollow you.

"If your account is public, blocking a user does not prevent that user from following you, interacting with your Tweets, or receiving your updates in their timeline," Twitter explains. Essentially, blocking someone on Twitter means you won't see any of their content in your timeline, but they can see everything from you.

Pundits and users expressed their disagreement with the change over Twitter on Thursday night. "The new Twitter block function is like reporting a stalker to the police and having them give you a blindfold so you won't see them," Associated Press sports writer Dave Hogg tweeted.