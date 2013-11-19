  Twitter quietly removes 'accept DMs from anyone' feature

Remember the outrage as Twitter added an option to allow users to accept direct messages from anyone? It looks like the uproar was loud enough to make Twitter back track and remove it all together.

The DM feature which lets you opt in, under account settings, is no longer there. So now Twitter users are back to not being able to send direct message to people who don't follow them back. It was initially a horrible sounding idea - being able to receive DMs from anyone - welcoming spam to the service. But being able to opt out made it less of a hassle and just an option if you did want it.

It all adds weight to the rumour that Twitter’s direct messaging app may come soon. It’s now tested that feature and removed it - perhaps all part of its plans to create the best direct messaging service possible.

