  Twitter releases Vine on Windows Phone with a few exclusive features

As anticipated, Twitter-owned Vine is expanding beyond iOS and Android on to Windows Phone. We got a brief impression of the new app at Nokia World in October, but the app is now available on the Windows Phone Store.

The six-second video sharing app has garnered a lot of attention in the social space, used widely for entertainment via comedians, storytellers, and news gatherers. It was a blank spot in Windows Phone's growing app ecosystem. Now more users will have access.

The features on the Windows Phone version don't differ from the iOS and Android versions, allowing users to record with both back and front cameras, edit by putting multiple clips into a six-second video, save and edit multiple drafts, and go back and edit already recorded clips.

The Windows Phone version does bring some exclusive features though, like the ability for you to pin your favourite Vine stars on your home screen and use Pivots to easily switch between your apps.

Updated numbers haven't been shared, but back in August, Vine revealed it hit 40 million users thanks to the release on Android on top of iOS, up from 13 million in June. It's definitely growing a following, and Windows Phone may add a few more users to the platform.