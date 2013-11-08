  Twitter's Android Alpha program launches, but it's invite-only

It looks like Twitter was a fan of the idea behind Facebook's Beta Testing program for Android users, because the company is apparently pushing out a half-baked version of its Android app to people willing to test trial features before an official public release.

TechCrunch reported that Twitter's initiative is called the Android Alpha Program. Unlike Facebook's program, in which anyone can join, Twitter has an invite-only list of members, and it is giving those alpha testers "earlier iterations of experiments" and access to a special forum.

Twitter's special forum, which is actually a Google Group much like Facebook's beta testing forum, is a place where program members can share feedback and report bugs. As for why Twitter is doing this, it's like just interested in making its Android app more enticing and appealing.

After all, Twitter is a public company now and is facing intense pressure on things like user growth, turning a profit, etc. A proper-working and great-looking Android app is just one of the many things Twitter needs to tackle in order to satisfy investors now that its shares are trading on the public market.

So, if you receive an invitation via email, and are interested in testing Twitter's Android app and new features, be sure to confirm your spot immediately. Twitter is accepting program members only on a first-come, first-serve basis.