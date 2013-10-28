Starbucks to let you tweet a coffee to a mate
Good old Twitter, an open platform connecting the world and giving the people a voice, is about to try a spot of consumerism. The result? Free coffees for everybody if Starbucks has anything to do with it.
Look at all the food and drink companies that have set up profiles on Facebook and run campaigns all the time. Why not try it on Twitter too? If anything it's easier for those that want to opt out to do so by not following these companies.
This campaign asks you (Americans only for now) to sync your Starbucks account with your Twitter account and link a credit card. Then by tweeting "@tweetacoffee" and the name of the person you want to gift it to you can give them a $5 voucher for a drink. The first 100,000 to do it will be given a $5 voucher for themselves too.
Adam Brotman, the chief digital officer at Starbucks, says: "It does feed into those physical offline/online moments of serendipity". Perhaps the next time he gets one of those moments he could sling a few free coffees the way of the UK tax offices and make a few more friends.
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments