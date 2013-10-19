  Twitter Music reportedly sent to die six months after launching

Twitter is considering killing off its Twitter #Music app for iOS, according to AllThingsD. The move comes six months after the music tracking app was launched. It was Twitter's first product to break away from its main Twitter timeline app. With an IPO looming, it appears the company wants to trim the fat off.

There's no word on when support for Twitter Music app might end, but it is said to be coming relatively soon. The app hasn't seen much action since reaching the number six slot in overall free downloads from the App Store. Now it has left the top charts never to be seen again. Twitter declined to comment.

Twitter Music is broken into four main sections: "Suggested", "#NowPlaying", "Popular" and "Emerging" all intertwined in a beautiful user interface that Twitter has included. When first launching Twitter Music, you’re asked to sign-in with your Spotify or RDIO account, so music you listen to through the app can be streamed at no cost. If you don’t have access to either service, Twitter will provide previews through Apple’s iTunes.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly where Twitter Music went wrong, but according to AllThingsD, it came in part from project leader Kevin Thau leaving Twitter for start-up Jelly. Twitter Music is developed by We Are Hunted, the star-tup acquired by Twitter to work on its music products. It's not clear what the team will do when Twitter Music is closed down.