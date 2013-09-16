  Twitter planning massive app overhaul following launch of iOS 7

Twitter is planning to release the third major redesign for its set of mobile apps, The New Yorker first reported. The social media network, soon to go public on the stock market, will first release a minor app update following the release of iOS 7, with a more substantive update coming in the not-so-distant future.

The publication says to expect a more immense experience with the larger update, with a focus on multimedia flowing in the timeline. This comes at a time when Instagram, Facebook, Yahoo and Pinterest have focused their apps on images, instead of text.

Among Twitter's plans for the app redesign include getting rid of the four categories listed at the bottom of the app. Instead, users will be able to swipe with their finger across several different streams. Also gone in the update will be the Discover tab.

Like third-party app Tweetbot, Twitter will embed a dedicated photo and multimedia stream into its native app. Furthermore, a dedicated stream of social interactions in conversations will be found, according to AllThingsD.

AllThingsD further adds to expect new features to go along with Twitter's plans to be a “social soundtrack for TV”. It was just this summer that Twitter began testing a "TV trending box" to give users a second-screen experience when watching their favourite TV shows. As we've all come to know with Breaking Bad, it's hard not to tweet out your reaction to a thrilling scene moments after it happens.

The smaller Twitter update, set to match the many design changes of iOS 7, looks to have been shown-off at Apple's September iPhone event. During the presentation, Apple flashed a graphic on the screen showing a Twitter app we've yet to see officially announced by the company. A redesign to the Twitter for Android app looks to be destined for release as well, hitting the beta channel last week.

We've yet to see any images of the major Twitter redesign, but you but we'll keep our eyes peeled. In the meantime, we've reached out to Twitter in the hope of learning more about its mobile plans.