Twitter for Android given major UI revamp in latest beta

|
The beta version of Twitter for Android has been given a major user interface revamp as it hits version 5.0. 

Upon first firing up the app, you'll notice the top bar now includes Home, Notifications, Messages, Activity and more, in a revamped look. No longer is the top of the app dedicated to four Home, Replies, Discover, and Me sections. In the timeline, there are now in-line images and videos as well. 

But perhaps the biggest change to the app is a slide-out interface that gives users access to Home, Notifications, Messages, Activity, Trending, Find People  and Me.

The new app is not yet available to the masses, but if you're part of Twitter's beta program for its Android apps you'll be able to check it out today.

