  Tablet-optimized version of Twitter for Android leaks with two column design

Up until now, Twitter has not taken advantage of a tablet-optimised design for its Android app. That's about to change, however. A version of the Twitter app with a two column design has leaked in the wild.

The app was first shown off by Samsung at its Unpacked IFA 2013 event, but we weren't too sure on exact details. Luckily, Android Next got its hands on the app's APK to ease our curiosity, providing a look at a functioning version of the app.

The tablet-optimised Android app looks and feels close to the iPad app, besides a bit of sluggishness because of its presumed beta-state. Nonetheless, it provides a huge difference between the stretched phone interface that tablet-wielding Twitter users are currently using.

The question is: when will the tablet-optimized version of Twitter launch? We've reached out to a Twitter spokesperson for the answer. In the mean time, you can head over to Android Next for the APK to put on your own device - if you're the adventurous type. It is said to work best on 10-inch tablets - currently a little shaky on 7-inch versions.