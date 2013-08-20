  Vine announces it's racked up 40 million registered users to date, up from 13 million in June

Twitter-owned Vine announced in a tweet on Tuesday it now has 40 million registered users, since launching for iOS in late-January. The app, which enables users to create and post six-second video clips, has seen a lot of attraction in the social media space - specially for the creativity it's spawned.

With the launch of Instagram video in June, which saw 5 million videos in the first 24 hours of launch, many thought Vine was doomed. Vine's user growth shows that may not be the case. For example when the Vine app launched for Android in June, Vine said it had 13 million registered users with the app. So in less than two months the Vine ecosystem has grown at a rapid pace - more than doubling - even with contender Instagram available with video.

Stars like Marcus Johns, Brittany Furlan, Chris Delia, Curtis Lepore, Sunny Mabrey and others, have emerged as key video makers in the community. Most of the listed stars have created a following of over 1 million Vine users, release videos of social hijinx on a daily basis, and hope their Vine videos help boost many of their acting careers.

Many have noted Vine as being a more creative platform because of video uploading restrictions. For instance, you can only capture an six-second video and it can't be uploaded from the Camera app of iOS or Android. Instagram completely differs, letting users access the camera roll and have up-to 15 seconds for videos.

Will Sasso, another Vine "star" and former MADtv cast member, posted a remake of his popular Vine video on Instagram, emphasising how it's a more comical gag when shortened.

To compare with the latest Instagram numbers made available, it reached 100 million monthly active users in February. From January to February, Instagram saw an impressive 10 million active user growth in one month alone.

In January, Instagram shared that 40 million photos are posted every day and 8,500 likes and 1,000 comments stream in through mobile screens every second. We suspect those numbers have risen. Of course given Instagram's ability to uploaded images as well, it isn't a very fair comparison.

Of course, we'd like to see Vine disclose the "monthly active users" rather than just numbers "registered."