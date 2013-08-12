  1. Home
TweetDeck for web and Chrome adds New Tweet panel, Mac and Windows update coming soon

TweetDeck for web and Chrome updated on Monday with a dedicated New Tweet panel that streamlines tweeting, direct messaging and image previewing.

The New Tweet panel, which is docked to the left sidebar, specifically shows image previews, suggests usernames and hashtags, auto-shortens web addresses to 22 characters. It also makes it easier and faster to post to multiple accounts. 

The panel opens from the New Tweet button or when replying to a tweet. Users can choose the accounts from which they'd like to Tweet by clicking on the row of avatars at the top of the panel. 

Read: TweetDeck update for Mac and Windows adds new design, better navigation

There are also a few handy buttons below the New Tweet box, such as: Add image, Schedule Tweet and Direct message. Twitter said a preview to an image would show up in the New Tweet box whenever users add an image to a Tweet. 

The update will roll out to all users gradually, starting with the web and Chrome versions. The Windows and Mac apps will also update soon.

