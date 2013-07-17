  1. Home
Twitter for Android at last adds new reply composer, tweet sharing via direct message

  Twitter for Android at last adds new reply composer, tweet sharing via direct message
Twitter pushed out updates earlier this month for its Android and iOS clients, but Android users didn't receive the new reply composer that iOS users got.  But on Wednesday, Twitter for Android was finally updated with the feature.

According to the change log on the Play Store, Android users can now "join conversations with a new reply composer". The built-in Tweet composer pops up when users tap to see details.

Users can now also tap the share button to share a Tweet via direct message. Such an update also brings Twitter's Android app in line with iOS version.

Read: Twitter introduces direct message syncing for all platforms and more

Version 4.1.3 of Twitter for Android is now available on the Play Store.

