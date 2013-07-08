Twitter introduces direct message syncing for all platforms and more

Twitter has updated its iOS, Android and Mac apps on Monday, although the most notable tweak includes direct message syncing across all platforms.

Direct messages will now consistently appear marked as read for both mobile and web, according to the official Twitter blog, whenever users read them on an official Twitter client like TweetDeck, Twitter for Mac, Twitter for Android or Twitter.com. This is a much-desired feature for Twitterers who regularly use DMs - and it improves the social network's overall user-friendliness.

Aside from direct message sync, Twitter for iPhone has introduced an easier way to reply to Tweets with a built-in Tweet composer that now pops up when users tap to see details. Twitter has even added a new people button on the navigation bar to streamline the process of finding accounts. Such an update brings Twitter's iOS app in line with its Android version.

Speaking of Android, Twitter has launched search improvements for Android, iPhone, iPad and mobile.twitter.com. When mobile users search for people on Twitter, they will now see an expanded user result that shows a full bio. Moreover, swiping the preview to the left serves up similar accounts, while a new in-app indicator in search results will alert mobile users to new Tweets for their queries.

Lastly, on Twitter for Mac, the Connect tab now offers interactions and @mentions. Desktop users can also update their preferences to view @mentions only and manage their notification settings for all interactions. The Mac app also includes new support for Danish, Filipino, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish and Thai.

The updated Twitter apps are live on the App Store, Google Play and the Mac App Store.