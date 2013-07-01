Twitter tests Bing-powered tweet translations on the web

Twitter has introduced auto-translation of languages for tweets on Twitter.com.

Twitter has not officially announced the new feature, which pulls translation power from Microsoft's Bing search engine, but translations are now live for at least some users in the US. As first spotted by The Verge, Twitter appears to support many languages at launch.

Translations show up in a tweet - below the original tweet - in smaller text. The implementation follows a similar move by Twitter from last week, when the social network also quietly rolled out Bing Translations in an update to its Windows Phone app.

Update: A Twitter spokeswoman has confirmed to AllThingsD that Twitter is testing Tweet text translation to "make it easier for people around the world to connect with each other".