  Twitter adds genres to #Music for iOS, front camera support to Vine for Android

Twitter on Thursday updated its new #Music discovery app for iOS and popular video-sharing app Vine for Android.

Twitter #Music users could previously only filter with four categories - called Popular, Emerging, Suggested and #NowPlaying - to discover new music. However, the app has just updated to version 1.1 and brought genres with a host of bug fixes. In other words, users can now find more artists and tracks under genres like Metal or Country.

"Genres! Get hip-hoppy or get your metal on or get your dance beats grooving with Twitter #music genres! Tons of genres plus Superstars, Popular, Emerging, Unearthed and Hunted charts," wrote Twitter in the app's description.

Twitter officially launched Twitter Music - a standalone iOS app for music - in April. It essentially looks at who users follow on Twitter and then serves up recommendations based on them.

Read: Twitter Music for iOS launches for social music discovery

As for Vine, Twitter pushed out version 1.2 with front-camera access. This functionality will enable users to publish selfies. Yay. The refreshed app also includes an upload manager for unsubmitted videos and bevy of improvements.

Vine's latest update follows the launch of a 15-second video feature in Instagram. The rival video feature notably offered front-camera support, editing functionality, filters and image stabilisation. These are all bells and whistles that Vine for Android lacked (at the time), although it appears Twitter is now trying to bolster its service.

Read: Instagram video vs Vine: What's the difference?

Check out Apple's App Store or Google Play to get the latest features for Twitter's updated products.