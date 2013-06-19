Twitter acquires Spindle to bolster local discovery in a timely manner

Spindle, a company with a mission to make social content more discoverable by tuning into surroundings and knowing what's happening locally, announced on Wednesday that Twitter has acquired it.

Twitter likely wants to give its local discovery functions a much-needed boost with information that is more timely and relevant, and Spindle should help the social network get there.

The Spindle team spent nearly three years building a product that allowed Spindle users to determine what was happening locally, but it's now joining forces with Twitter to assist tweeters with finding "interesting, timely, and useful information" about what’s happening around them.

Spindle described its main product as a tool that helps users "discover the best social updates from nearby shops, restaurants, bars, event venues, parks, museums and galleries, community organisations, and other attractions".

Spindle also offered the ability to share check-ins through Facebook and Twitter, although the service was limited to New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and seven other cities. However, users will now notice Spindle is no longer available as of today.

"The Spindle team will be relocating and joining the Twitter team in San Francisco," wrote the company on its website. "As part of this change, we’ll be sunsetting the Spindle service today to focus on these new and exciting opportunities."

Read:Twitter acquires the key component for its music app, hits celebrities

Twitter's latest buy follows another acquisition of We Are Hunted, a music discovery service, in April. Twitter launched Twitter Music, a standalone iOS app for music discovery, about a week later. Twitter Music essentially looks at the people users follow on Twitter and serves up recommendations based on them.