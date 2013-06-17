  Oxford English Dictionary gives Tweet new social media definition

The Oxford English Dictionary has broken one of its own rules when it comes to adding a definition for a word. Traditionally, it has to have been in use for 10 years in order to make the cut, but the term "tweet" has made itself an exception.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary blog: "The noun and verb tweet (in the social-networking sense) has just been added to the OED."

John Simpson, chief editor, Oxford English Dictionary, added: "This breaks at least one OED rule, namely that a new word needs to be current for 10 years before consideration for inclusion. But it seems to be catching on."

Twitter has existed since March 2006, with its 140-character sharing gathering constant traction since launch. The Oxford English Dictionary's entry for Tweet defines: "Make a posting on the social media website Twitter."

It goes on to gives examples: "She talks about her own life, but she’s just as likely to tweet about budget cuts and Keynesian economics [with object];

"She tweeted a picture of them smiling at the camera [with clause]; he tweeted that he would be willing to take a lie detector test [with direct speech]'

"The president tweeted: 'After you vote, tell your Facebook friends - "I voted".'”

Is this the start of more internet orientated terms being added to the OED? Given this is a rule-breaker, it certainly seems that way.