  Twitter launches #FollowMe highlight reels, opens Analytics platform

Twitter is on a roll today, introducing two new functionalities that essentially reveal site-wide engagement and activity per user.

The micro-blogging site announced on Thursday that it will allow users to create "highlight reel" videos of their tweeting habits through its partnership with Vizify. Twitter called the project #FollowMe.

Vizify's reels showcase a Twitter user's most engaging tweets, photos and Vine clips, as well as what times of day they are most active on Twitter. To get started, sign in to Vizify. The service will auto-create the reel, but users can change different elements like soundtrack music. They can also add reels to their Twitter bio for public viewing.

Twitter also opened its Analytics platform - previously only available to advertising partners - to the public on Thursday. The dashboard basically allows Twitter users to monitor the performance of their tweets and retrieve data about their followers through easy-to-understand tables and graphs.

A user's last 30 days of tweets are available in the Timeline Activity view with numerical data for favorites, retweets and replies that each tweet received. The Followers view shows follower growth with breakdown categories for interest, location and gender demographics. All data is also downloadable as a CSV file.

Twitter's Analytics platform and #FollowMe project are available starting today.