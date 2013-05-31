  1. Home
  Twitter offers inline profile editing, drag and drop for photos
Twitter announced on Friday that it now offers inline profile editing and drag-and-drop photo upload functionality.

The new features are available on both the website and mobile apps, and they essentially allow users to easily make quick changes to account bios, headers, and profile photos. The social network's engineer, Patrick Ewing, tweeted about the update and provided a YouTube video to explain the changes.

Twitter's Editing your profile section under the Help Center also gives a step-by-step overview. For those who need a little extra help adjusting to the new changes, Twitter offers a general troubleshooting article and settings troubleshooting article for solutions.

Today's news follows a Twitter for mobile update from Wednesday that revamped interface designs and added wider timelines on iOS and Android. 

