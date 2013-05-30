  1. Home
Tweetbot for Mac: New media timeline and profile cover image support

Tweetbot for Mac updated on Thursday with a bevy of features and refreshes including a new media timeline.

The latest version of Tapbot's third-party Twitter client also comes with a new look for tweet detail, such as retweets and favourite counts, support for profile cover images and various bug fixes. 

"Double clicking titlebar above a profile view will scroll profile back to top," added Tapbots in the app's description. "Double clicking again will scroll their timeline/mentions/faves to the top."

If you like Twitter, but don't like the official Twitter experience, Tweetbot for Mac is one of those must-have apps for Mac. Check out Pocket-lint's hands-on review for more information

Version 1.3 of Tweetbot for Mac is now live in Apple's App Store.

