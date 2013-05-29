  Twitter updates mobile apps with UI design refresh, wider timeline

Twitter for iOS updated on Wednesday with a revamped interface design and wider timeline.

"Enjoy a more beautiful design on iPhone with wider timelines in all parts of the app," wrote Twitter in the app's description on the App Store. Today's update comes just one week after the service refreshed its Mac app with Notification Center integration.

To show just how easy it is to post images in the new app, Twitter has released a Vine of it, showing you can do it in six seconds.

Twitter also included a new Tweet composer in the iOS app update that allows easy sharing of photos and lets users preview Tweets. It also launched notifications for when a friend joins Twitter and unspecified improvements and bug fixes for lists.

The latest 5.7 version of Twitter for iOS is now live in Apple's App Store.

Update: Twitter for Android also updated with the new timeline, tweet composer and notifications for when a friend joins.

"Tweeting is now even easier and more seamless," explained Twitter in a post on its blog. The service even added richer notifications that include avatars and details about how people are interacting for devices running Android 4.0 and higher.