  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Twitter app news

Twitter finally introduces login verification via SMS

|
  Twitter finally introduces login verification via SMS
10 best VPN services for use in the UK
10 best VPN services for use in the UK

Twitter announced on Tuesday that it is rolling out login verification as a security measure for accounts.

With increasing attacks on the Twitter accounts of Burger King, Jeep, Associated Press and others, the social network's lax security has been a valid concern. Today's update should help many to feel at ease.

To enable the much-anticipated feature in under a minute, go to Twitter's settings menu and select “Require a verification code when I sign in". Confirm the email address on file and a verified phone number.

Twitter said this release was "built on top of Twitter via SMS", so the service needs to be able to send a text before a user can enrol. Once users confirm they can receive texts from Twitter, everything will be good to go.

"With login verification enabled, your existing applications will continue to work without disruption," wrote Twitter in a blog post. "If you need to sign in to your Twitter account on other devices or apps, visit your applications page to generate a temporary password to log in and authorise that application."

This security measure is akin to two-factor authentication and basically ensures an account's actual user is attempting to sign-in. As Twitter mentioned, though, users should still maintain strong passwords and follow general security advice when online.

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments