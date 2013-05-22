  Twitter finally introduces login verification via SMS

Twitter announced on Tuesday that it is rolling out login verification as a security measure for accounts.

With increasing attacks on the Twitter accounts of Burger King, Jeep, Associated Press and others, the social network's lax security has been a valid concern. Today's update should help many to feel at ease.

To enable the much-anticipated feature in under a minute, go to Twitter's settings menu and select “Require a verification code when I sign in". Confirm the email address on file and a verified phone number.

Twitter said this release was "built on top of Twitter via SMS", so the service needs to be able to send a text before a user can enrol. Once users confirm they can receive texts from Twitter, everything will be good to go.

"With login verification enabled, your existing applications will continue to work without disruption," wrote Twitter in a blog post. "If you need to sign in to your Twitter account on other devices or apps, visit your applications page to generate a temporary password to log in and authorise that application."

This security measure is akin to two-factor authentication and basically ensures an account's actual user is attempting to sign-in. As Twitter mentioned, though, users should still maintain strong passwords and follow general security advice when online.