Wolverine star Hugh Jackman to answer your Twitter and Facebook questions tonight
Star of upcoming X-Men spin-off movie The Wolverine, Hugh Jackman, will be answering a selection of fan questions posted on Twitter and Facebook from 5pm tonight, 2 May, UK time (12pm EST).
Movie studio Twentieth Century Fox is encouraging fans to post their questions using the hashtags #TheWolverine and #AskHugh or comment on the film's official Facebook page. Jackman will then reply to those selected via video on his own and the movie's Twitter pages: @RealHughJackman and @WolverineMovie.
The Wolverine is coming out in the UK on 25 July. It takes X-Man Wolverine to modern-day Japan as the plot explores the hugely popular character's immortality. It's the second solo outing for Jackman's Wolverine, with the first, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, being one of Pocket-lint's guilty pleasures. It's certainly a darn sight better than the third X-Men movie.
From what we've heard so far, The Wolverine will outshine them all.
