  Twitter Music for iOS launches for social music discovery

Twitter has officially launched Twitter Music, a standalone iOS app for music discovery. Twitter Music looks at the people you are following on Twitter and basis recommendations off them, giving you the perfect mix of tunes.

The Twitter Music app itself is broken into four main tabs, like the native Twitter app: "Suggested," "#NowPlaying," "Popular," and "Emerging" all hitting on a timeline of user recommendations, what people you follow on Twitter are listening to, the latest Justin Bieber track the world is into, and new songs that are emergine.

To get into the "#NowPlaying" section, users are encouraged to use the "#nowplaying" hashtag to show what they're listening to. When a user launches a song within Twitter Music, songs are streamed to the app via popular audio hosting service SoundCloud. If a song isn't found on SoundCloud, a user is prompted to an iTunes preview to purchase it. Music videos are provided by Vevo, the music video service owned by Universal Music and Sony.

Unlike Twitter-owned Vine, the social network is putting plenty of Twitter branding into Twitter Music. As we previously covered, Twitter has acquired the startup We Are Hunted to help with music discovery.

The Twitter #Music app will be out later today in the Apple App Store; there is no Android app yet.

The service is available in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.