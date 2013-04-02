What is Jelly? Twitter co-founder explains, sort of

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone has announced his latest venture, dubbed Jelly, that aims to help people do good in the world.

Jelly was first outed by AllThingsD, and since then Stone has confirmed on Jelly's blog. "People are basically good - when provided a tool that helps them do good in the world, they prove it," the posting said.

Details on what Jelly is exactly are still scant. Jelly sounds like a tool that will allow people to share when they do a good deed.

"Jelly is a new company and product named after the jellyfish. We are inspired by this particular animal because neurologically, its brain is more 'we' than 'me.' Also, for the past 700 million years, this decentralised structure has been wildly successful."

Stone says it "will be for everybody" and will have a mobile focus free-of-charge. Additionally, it won't be ready for quite sometime, even though Stone will be putting his full attention into the project.

After leaving his daily role at Twitter, Stone joined Twitter founders Evan Williams and Jason Goldman to found Obvious Corporation in 2011. The group has created rising social services Lift, Medium and Branch.

It sounds like Jelly will be next on the list.