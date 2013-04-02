  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Twitter app news

What is Jelly? Twitter co-founder explains, sort of

|
1/2  
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone has announced his latest venture, dubbed Jelly, that aims to help people do good in the world.

Jelly was first outed by AllThingsD, and since then Stone has confirmed on Jelly's blog. "People are basically good - when provided a tool that helps them do good in the world, they prove it," the posting said.

what is jelly twitter co founder explains sort of image 2

Details on what Jelly is exactly are still scant. Jelly sounds like a tool that will allow people to share when they do a good deed.

"Jelly is a new company and product named after the jellyfish. We are inspired by this particular animal because neurologically, its brain is more 'we' than 'me.' Also, for the past 700 million years, this decentralised structure has been wildly successful."

Stone says it "will be for everybody" and will have a mobile focus free-of-charge. Additionally, it won't be ready for quite sometime, even though Stone will be putting his full attention into the project.

After leaving his daily role at Twitter, Stone joined Twitter founders Evan Williams and Jason Goldman to found Obvious Corporation in 2011. The group has created rising social services Lift, Medium and Branch.

It sounds like Jelly will be next on the list.

PopularIn Apps
Tinder launches Tinder U dating service for US college students
What's my Facebook trustworthiness score?
Google Photo Books come to the UK, enables you to create a book on your phone in minutes
Walmart wants you to shop from the comfort of your own home in VR
eBay flash deal gives you 15% off everything on site today only
Why Twitter 'broke' some third-party apps
Comments