Email tweet button added to Twitter.com

Twitter has announced that you will soon be able to share tweets by directly emailing them to others from within Twitter.com - a feature that that has been surprisingly missing until now.

"We're introducing the ability to email a tweet directly from Twitter.com," said the company.

The new feature will be rolling out to everybody over the coming weeks and will allow you to email a tweet to anyone - whether they use Twitter or not - right from your Twitter stream or from the details view of any posting.

"If you’re like me, you probably come across tweets every day that you’d like to share. They might be funny or include a striking photo. They might be breaking news or feature old news.

"Of course, you can retweet any of these to your Twitter followers, but sometimes you want to share with another group, like your college room mates or your parents or a friend who isn’t yet on Twitter," explains Stefan Filip, an engineer in the growth team.

When the feature becomes available, you will be able to just click on the “More” icon next to the reply, retweet and favorite buttons in order to email a tweet to anyone you know.

Rather than launch a desktop mail application, by using the feature a pop-up box will appear on the site letting you email from within your browser.

Users will be able to add comments, before the social network emails your comment and the tweet together.

Let us know how you get on.