Thomson Airways to name plane after member of public following Twitter campaign

Keep your eyes peeled and your Twitter account open for a chance to have an aircraft named after you. Thomson Airways is running a viral social network campaign in a bid to find a name for its first 787 Dreamliner.

The public is being asked to keep a look out for the 737 aircraft on the side of which the airline has emblazoned the hashtag #nameourplane.

Participants who spot it should tweet their location or image using the same hashtag, along with a reason why they warrant having the plane named after them. The airline is even open to suggestions from people who don't spot the plane, though we reckon those who do will have a better chance of success.

Should your reason prove worthier than all other entrants' then not only will you be able to point to a plane and say that it was named after you, but you'll also get a free flight on your namesake.

Thomson Airways 787 Dreamliner will take to the skies in May 2013, so there’s plenty of time to get your binoculars out for a spot of plane spotting.

Have you spotted the #Nameourplane Thomson Airways aeroplane? Let us know in the comments below.