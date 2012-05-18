  Twitter suggests who to follow according to your web history

Twitter is changing the way it recommends to its users who to follow, based on the websites they frequent.

Previously, when a new tweeter signed up the suggestions tend to be the likes of Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna. In other words those with mammoth amounts of followers.

However, the new approach aims a making suggestions that are more relevant to you and your tastes. For example, if you spend a majority of time visiting travel sites, you’ll be recommend accounts that deal with that particular industry, along with people who share a similar interest, complete with preview of their latest tweets.

The revamped recommendation section will also appear on current Twitter users' accounts as well as those of newbies. New users will be able to receive recommendations through the “Tailor Twitter based on my recent websites visits” option, whereas seasoned pros can select the “Personalization” option in the account settings.

The information is gathered from websites that have integrated Twitter buttons or widgets, which Twitter in turn uses to recommended users with similar interests to each other.

Twitter has vocally supported the "Do Not Track" (DNT) motion when it comes to web browsing, so if you don’t like the idea of Twitter monitoring your web movements you can always switch off the setting.

What do you think to Twitter's new approach of recommending people? Let us know your thoughts.