  Twitter buys Posterous

Twitter has bought the short-form blogging site Posterous on Monday for an undisclosed sum.

"Today we are welcoming a very talented group from Posterous to Twitter. This team has built an innovative product that makes sharing across the web and mobile devices simpl-a goal we share," says Twitter. "Posterous engineers, product managers and others will join our teams working on several key initiatives that will make Twitter even better."

That's great, but what about how that affects Posterous users? Well neither Twitter nor Posterous is being very definitive on that one, with both issuing woolly statements after the buy-out.

"Posterous Spaces will remain up and running without disruption," says twitter. "We’ll give users ample notice if we make any changes to the service. For users who would like to back up their content or move to another service, we’ll share clear instructions for doing so in the coming weeks."

Posterous also says: "You can use your Space(s) exactly as you have in the past. We’ll give you ample notice before any changes or disruptions to the service and we’ll provide specific instructions for exporting your content to another service."

And it adds: "You can continue to post via email, the Web or our iPhone or Android apps. We’ll give you ample notice before any changes or disruptions to the service."

That sounds like Posterous users should get ready for the service to be shut down in a similar way to what we saw when Facebook bought Gowalla.

In the meantime, the chatter on the internet has turned to what Twitter is planning on doing with the new acquisition, but no one seems be able to tell us what they think in more than 140 characters - no, wait, what?

