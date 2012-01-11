  Twitter says Google+ search integration is unfair

Twitter has officially spoken against Google's move to integrate Google+ personalised search results into its search engine. The launch of 'search plus your world' gives prominent placement to Google's social network over others, something which Twitter believes will prevent users from quickly seeing tweets in search results and gaining access to news first.

Twitter is arguing that news will usual break first using their service and that Google+ appearing above might make it harder for people to gain access to news quickly.

"As we’ve seen time and time again, news breaks first on Twitter; as a result, Twitter accounts and Tweets are often the most relevant results," said Twitter.

Twitter's General Counsel Alex Macgillivray went one further, calling it a "bad day for the internet".

Don't forget that Facebook is not being included in Google's social search offerings either. Whether or not this will damage the social network's number of users remains to be seen.

It is also unclear as to what sort of effect the personal search might have on Google+'s user base. People currently tend to use Google more often, but for far shorter periods of time than Facebook. This social search could lead to an increase in people exploring Google as more of a website and less of a search engine.

What do you think to Google's social search? Let us know in the comments below ...