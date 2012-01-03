  Rupert Murdoch joins Twitter following tumultuous 2011

Rupert Murdoch, one of the most powerful and controversial figures in media, has joined Twitter; and he's gained over 80,000 followers in the short time he's been a member.

The media baron's decision to join the social network follows a tumultuous 2011 in which both Rupert and his son James spent a good deal of time defending News Corp's reputation in the wake of the News of the World phone hacking scandal.

It is unclear whether this move, from a man who previously kept himself tight-lipped, is his own decision or whether advisers have suggested this course in an attempt to endear him to the masses.

In terms of coverage the move seems to be working, although Murdoch admits some are unsure of his decision. He tweeted: "I'm getting killed for fooling around here and friends frightened what I may really say."

There were also some doubters as to whether the account was real, especially after the candid nature of one of Murdoch's tweets that stated: "Maybe Brits have too many holidays for broke country!". The tweet was deleted soon after, however, and a statement from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey confirmed that, "With his own voice, in his own way, @RupertMurdoch is now on Twitter."

Now that we are aware that the account is the real deal expect that 80,000 figure to rise pretty rapidly, and regardless of how Rupert Murdoch's tweets are received the old adage, there's no such thing a bad publicity, is probably at the forefront of his mind.