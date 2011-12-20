Lady Gaga Twitter hack tricks fans into free iPad 2 scam

Lady Gaga, one of the most prominent social networking celebrities, has seen her Twitter and Facebook accounts hacked in an apparent phishing scam.

More than 17 million people follow the singer on Twitter and her Facebook page has more than 45 million "Likes" so it's lucky that only a reported 100,000 or so of her fans fell for the cyber-baddie action.

On her Twitter page a post read; "Monsters, I'm giving away FREE iPad2's to each one of you in the spirit of the holidays :)"

The message was followed by a link to a Blogspot website that collected personal details - a link and a site which have since been removed.

On Facebook a message was posted saying: "Lady Gaga's new iPad comes out in 3 days!" followed by one reading: "So for the next 72 hours we will be hosting a massive giveaway to all the Mother Monster fans. Sign up and receive your special Lady Gaga edition iPad in time for the Holidays! For contest rules and registration visit the link below."

Again, the link was a scam.

Gaga has since admitted the scam on Twitter, saying: "Phew. The hacking is over! And just in time, I'm on my way to Japan! So excited to spend Xmastime with my TokyoMonsters!"

Nelly Furtado and Maroon 5 have also been the victims of celebrity social media scamming as of late so, if you follow celebs online, be sure to use a bit of common sense if a tweet or status update seems to good to be true.

After all, we know Gaga has a big bank balance, but not even she could have afforded the $6.8 billion it would cost for iPad 2s for all her Twitter followers, not to mention the $18 billion-ish to gift one to her Facebook fans.