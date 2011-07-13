  Twitter for Android updated, brings notifications and multiple accounts

Twitter has released a new version of Twitter for Android on Wednesday night, that brings with it a bevy of new features including notifications as they happen.

The new app, which is already available to download via the Android Market, will now automatically notify you when you get a mention or a message through the service regardless of how often you’ve asked the app to check Twitter.

It’s a feature that iPhone users have enjoyed for some time and one of the major bug bears of the Android app - sad we know.

Other features added include the ability to now manage more than one account within the app, something again that has been possible for iPhone users for some time, but not for Android Twitterers.

“Today we’re releasing the latest version of Twitter for Android. It includes some of the most commonly requested features from our users,” said Twitter in a blog post about the new update.

It’s available now.

Does this bring you all the features you want? Let us know in the comments below.