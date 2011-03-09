Twitter for iPhone update fixes Quick Bar complaints

If you updated the Twitter for iPhone app when the company launched a new version last week, you would have found an annoying new feature called "Quick Bar" that told you about the latest trending topics.

The idea was, thought Twitter, a great new way of seeing trending topics from around the web and, ahem, adverts.

Trouble was, users didn't feel the same way and complained bitterly at the new feature which actually overlaid across their tweets.

Now Twitter has moved to fix the problem, releasing an update that:

- Fixes crashing some users have been seeing on launch and with location services.

- Updated Quick Bar default behaviour to not overlap tweets in timeline.

- Security fixes

- Improved performance for users with many accounts.

The Twitter app for iPad has also been updated, even though it didn't include the Quick Bar.

Other improvements (for both versions) made originally include photo uploading, making it easier, addition of a camera button, location-based trends, automatic URL shortening, and an ability to find friends via your phone's contact list.

Speaking on its blog at the time, Twitter said, "Twitter for iPhone is already the third-most popular way to access Twitter (after Twitter.com and mobile.twitter.com) and our official iPad app is the top way for people to connect with Twitter on Apple’s tablet. Today, we introduced a handful of new features that make them even better."

Here are those changes in full...

- Quick Bar, shows trends and other important things without leaving your timeline! Swipe the Quick Bar left/right to cycle through trends

- Trends based on your location

- Cleaner, redesigned Tweet compose screen.

- Automatically shortens URLs. Just paste them in and they will only count as 20 characters, no matter how long they are!

- Autocomplete @usernames and hashtags

- Easier photo uploading

- Find friends using your phone's contacts

- Improved DM conversation view, now works similar to SMS/Chat

- Cleaned up preferences

- Bug fixes