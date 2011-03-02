Charlie Sheen is on Twitter: Let the madness begin

Charlie Sheen, currently in the midst of the sort of media-shitstorm that Michael Barrymore, Lindsay Lohan and even David Icke would be proud of, has signed up for Twitter.

And, even for an A-list Hollywood celebrity - 0-600,000 Twitter followers in less than a day is some going.

Everyone's favourite Sheen (sorry Martin and, er, Mr) has recently been sacked by CBS from his role in Two and a Half Men after a couple of frank, honest and hilarious interviews in which he didn't exactly come across as all the ticket.

It'd be nice if every one of Charlie's followers were genuine fans of his work, but we feel that there's a lot of rubber necking going on here.

Make no mistake, this is car-crash micro-blogging at its finest and it seems that everyone and his wife wants to take a look.

Already he has come out with some classic tweets including;

"Just got invited to do the Nancy Grace show... I'd rather go on a long road trip with Chuck Lorre in a '75 Pacer...."

And

"My sons' are fine... My path is now clear... Defeat is not an option..!"

He's also not shy when it comes to posting the odd (and we mean odd) Twitpic.

Could Charlie become the most popular tweeter in the world? Quite possibly, yes. "Winning!"