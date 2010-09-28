Ryder Cup stars banned from Twitter

The 38th Ryder Cup tees off at Celtic Manor in Newport, Wales, on Friday but don't expect to see any of the players tweeting from the event - with golfers from both teams banned from using the service.

With six players from the US team on Twitter (including Tiger Woods) and four from the European team - these elite golfers boast almost 2.5 million followers between them with American Stewart Cink leading the way with 1,201,212 followers.

His latest tweet indicates that the ban is already in force stating: "Go USA, y'all pull hard for us thanks!!!...see you in a week".

"We talked about it, the team has come to a consensus not to do that", said US captain Corey Pavin.

"It can be a little bit distracting sometimes. I think it's important to focus on the Ryder Cup and playing in matches and just enjoying camaraderie with the team itself.

"We've decided as a whole to not Tweet this week. But first thing a week from today I'm sure tweeting will be all over the place".

European captain Colin Montgomerie said: "We are in the same boat. Not being a Tweeter myself, we feel that tweeting and Facebook and all these social sites can get oneself into trouble.

"I think that we focus on the job in hand this week but as Corey so rightly says, on October 4 you will find the team on social network sites".

The US team holds the Ryder Cup after winning the 2008 event in Valhalla. Europe are the strong favourites this time around though.