Twitter to get detailed visual streams

Twitter has been testing out a new feature for its desktop platform - Twitter Media.

Twitter Media lets you see videos and pictures within a tweet, without the need to exit to a separate site such as Twitpic.

Videos and photos are already shown within the timeline on Twitter's official iOS and Android apps but, at present, only links are shown within tweets on Twitter's own website.

Mashable spotted the option to turn on in-line media within the settings on its Twitter account, but no sooner had Mashable begun to write about the option than the company had withdrawn it.

The social media blog did receive a message from Twitter stating that Twitter Media was being trialled though:

"We’re constantly exploring features and settings. What you saw was a small test of a potential consumption setting for inline media".

It makes sense for Twitter to add this feature. When the micro-blogging site first took off, people were happy with their 140 characters, but as the service has grown into the humongous entity it now is, people want more.

They want pics, they want videos and that is why services like Tweet Deck and Twitterrific have proved to be so popular - because links to pictures and video hosting sites are shown within the client, and links to tweeter's own media are automatically created as well, without the need to ever exit.

There's no news as of yet as to when Twitter Media will be going live for real, but we'll keep our eyes peeled and let you know as soon as it does.

How do you get your Twitter-fix? Do you actually visit the Twitter website, or have you got a client or app that you favour? Give us your thoughts on all things Twitter below and don't forget to follow us at @Pocketlint either.