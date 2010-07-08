Twitter for BlackBerry ditches beta label

Twitter for BlackBerry has come out of beta, RIM has confirmed, bringing with it the chance for thousands of BlackBerry users to now use it without the fear of it crashing their phone.

The app, first launched back in February, will now feature the ability to access any user’s profile from anywhere in the application using auto-complete functionality for followers and more language support says Rim.

The app now sports the following features:

- Push Notifications for Direct Messages

- Timeline Support

- Following and Followers

- Posting, Sending, Deleting , Replying and Retweeting Tweets

- User/Saved/Keyword/Proximity Search

- Tweet Photos/Links

- Trending Topics

- Seamless integration into core BlackBerry applications

- URL Shortening

- Auto-Update

- Quote Tweets (editing retweets)

- Auto Complete for @ usernames

- View Photos from Yfrog & Tweetphoto

- View Geotagged Tweets

- Personal Info Guard

- Hotkeys for Navigation

- Report as Spam

The application will be available on BlackBerry App World in the social networking category.