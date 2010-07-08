  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Twitter app news

Twitter for BlackBerry ditches beta label

|
Pocket-lint Twitter for BlackBerry ditches beta label
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room

Twitter for BlackBerry has come out of beta, RIM has confirmed, bringing with it the chance for thousands of BlackBerry users to now use it without the fear of it crashing their phone.

The app, first launched back in February, will now feature the ability to access any user’s profile from anywhere in the application using auto-complete functionality for followers and more language support says Rim.

The app now sports the following features:

- Push Notifications for Direct Messages
- Timeline Support
- Following and Followers
- Posting, Sending, Deleting , Replying and Retweeting Tweets
- User/Saved/Keyword/Proximity Search
- Tweet Photos/Links
- Trending Topics
- Seamless integration into core BlackBerry applications
- URL Shortening
- Auto-Update
- Quote Tweets (editing retweets)
- Auto Complete for @ usernames
- View Photos from Yfrog & Tweetphoto
- View Geotagged Tweets
- Personal Info Guard
- Hotkeys for Navigation
- Report as Spam

The application will be available on BlackBerry App World in the social networking category.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Google's Gboard keyboard now offers Morse code input because why not
  2. Watch out, Slack: Microsoft Teams now has a freemium tier
  3. It's coming home (later): Best England World Cup memes tearing up the internet
  4. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Prime Day is next week!
  5. PUBG Mobile beta app for Android lets you test new features first
  1. Snapchat launches Lens Explore so you can find new lenses to try
  2. What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
  3. Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
  4. How to burn videos to DVD easily with Wondershare DVD Creator
  5. Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments