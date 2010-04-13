Twitter reveals Promoted Tweets
Microblogging site Twitter has revealed the next step of its plans to take over the world - actually starting to make some money. The company has long resisted pressure to plaster the site with display ads, only adding tiny sponsored links to 3rd party products based on Twitter in the sidebar.
However, it's now revealed what it'll be doing to make money. In a blog post, the company has introduced Promoted Tweets - messages from a handful of companies that will appear at the top of search results pages. Those companies will at launch include Best Buy, Bravo, Red Bull, Sony Pictures, Starbucks, and Virgin America.
The Promoted Tweets will function in every way like normal tweets, and can be interacted with - retweeted and replied to in the same way normal tweets can. Ones that get very little interaction will be removed more quickly than those which get a better response. All will be clearly marked as "Promotional".
Twitter said in a blog post: "Since all Promoted Tweets are organic Tweets, there is not a single “ad” in our Promoted Tweets platform that isn’t already an organic part of Twitter. This is distinct from both traditional search advertising and more recent social advertising. Promoted Tweets will also be timely. Like any other Tweet, the connection between you and a Promoted Tweet in real-time provides a powerful means of delivering information relevant to you at the moment".
Can this save Twitter? Or will it be hamstrung by the fact that it's only available to big corporations and only appears in search results, not regular tweet-streams? Let us know what you think of Twitter's proposals in the comments.
- What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
- New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere
- Sick of Alexa's voice? Amazon now allows skills to use different voices
- How to download a copy of all the data Apple collects on you
- WhatsApp updates group chats, makes it easier to catch up on missed messages
- If you own Samsung’s Galaxy S9, you can now play with ARCore apps
- Do you hear yanny or laurel? This crazy audio clip is just like that dress
- What is Google Drive, how does it work, and is Google One cheaper?
- What is Facebook's Clear History tool and how does it work?
- How Massdrop is using the power of the many to save for the one
Comments