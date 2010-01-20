  Twitter welcomes @BillGates

Users of the micro-blogging service Twitter have welcomed ex-Microsoft boss Bill Gates with open arms.

When news of Gates joining Twitter hit the net, he had around 240 followers. As Twitter confirmed it was in fact the real Bill Gates, via its "Verified Account" tool, the number of his followers sky-rocketed.

Gates now has over 150,000 followers with a recent tweet from the man himself reading "thanks to you all the other people who have welcomed me. I've got a lot to learn about Twitter but look forward to sharing more".

Gates' bio reads: "Sharing cool things I'm learning through my foundation work and other interests..." Gates also enjoys more than 4700 list entries but is following only 40 other accounts - and yes - one of them is Microsoft.