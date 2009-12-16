Twitter reveals top trends for 2009

As have various search engines before it, Twitter has revealed the top trending topics on the micro-blogging site over the past year.



Particularly interesting considering 2009 has been such a growth period for Twitter, the site calls the data "an interesting time capsule of what was happening as this decade came to a close".



"Since it's the end of the year", says Twitter in a blog post, "we thought it would be interesting to review the topics and issues that captured global attention over the year".



"In 2009, Twitter's Trending Topics helped us understand what was happening around the world showing us that people everywhere can be united in concern around important events; excited about a new movie; or geek-out about a major new technology".



As far as news goes, Twitter's list is topped by the elections in Iran, for which Twitter was an important tool for communication. Michael Jackson heads up the people list, with the news of his death spread via the service.



In terms of technology Google Wave was the most trended topic, with rivals Snow Leopard and Windows 7 also appearing in the top ten.



The full lists from Twitter can be found below.



News Events

1. #iranelection

2. Swine Flu

3. Gaza

4. Iran

5. Tehran

6. #swineflu

7. AIG

8. #uksnow

9. Earth Hour

10. #inaug09



People

1. Michael Jackson

2. Susan Boyle

3. Adam Lambert

4. Kobe (Bryant)

5. Chris Brown

6. Chuck Norris

7. Joe Wilson

8. Tiger Woods

9. Christian Bale

10. A-Rod (Alex Rodriguez)



Movies

1. Harry Potter

2. New Moon

3. District 9

4. Paranormal Activity

5. Star Trek

6. True Blood

7. Transformers 2

8. Watchmen

9. Slumdog Millionaire

10. G.I. Joe



TV Shows

1. American Idol

2. Glee

3. Teen Choice Awards

4. SNL (Saturday Night Live)

5. Dollhouse

6. Grey’s Anatomy

7. VMAS (Video Music Awards)

8. #bsg (Battlestar Galatica)

9. BET Awards

10. Lost



Sports (Teams, Events, Leagues)

1. Super Bowl

2. Lakers

3. Wimbledon

4. Cavs (Cleveland Cavaliers)

5. Superbowl

6. Chelsea

7. NFL

8. UFC 100

9. Yankees

10. Liverpool



Technology

1. Google Wave

2. Snow Leopard

3. Tweetdeck

4. Windows 7

5. CES

6. Palm Pre

7. Google Latitude

8. #E3

9. #amazonfail

10. Macworld



Hash Tags

1. #musicmonday

2. #iranelection

3. #sxsw

4. #swineflu

5. #nevertrust

6. #mm

7. #rememberwhen

8. #3drunkwords

9. #unacceptable

10. #iwish