INQ Chat 3G now available on 3

The second of INQ's new handsets for 3 - announced back in August - is now available in the UK.

Following the launch of the INQ Mini 3G in October, the INQ Chat 3G, the Hutchison-Whampoa-owned company's first QWERTY handset, can be snapped up for £99.99 on a pay as you go basis.

The Chat 3G offers a Twitter client built-in, for easy mobile access to the micro-blogging service, as well as Facebook, Gmail, Skype and Windows Live Messenger. Specs include a 3.2-megapixel camera, and a 2.4-inch display.

For those interested in the INQ Chat 3G on contract, then you're looking at £15 a month.

INQ has embraced social media on the handset front with Facebook and Twitter integration soon to be followed up with a Spotify handset.

