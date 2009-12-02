  Cobra begins Twitter curry survey

Indian beer manufacturer Cobra has launched a site called Twindaloo which offers to analyse your Twitter history to work out what kind of curry matches your personality.

Turns out that @Pocketlint is a Pasanda - the site says: "A Pasanda was apparently derived from a court dish of emperors – and as someone who enjoys the classier things in life, you'd be right at home in a palace".

A little silly, perhaps, but it's quite a nifty use of Twitter as a marketing tool - especially as the site then offers the option for people to Tweet which curry they ended up as - spreading the meme further. Only if they're of legal drinking age, though, of course.

If you want to give it a try, head over to the Twindalooo site, fill in your username and hit "find out". Let us know what you end up as in the comments below.