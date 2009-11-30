Tweetie 2.1 for iPhone arrives
Tweetie has rolled out an update to its iPhone Twitter client. Tweetie 2.1 expands the functionality of the popular (and Pocket-lint Awards-nominated) Tweetie 2 to include recent Twitter functionality like lists, retweets and geotagging.
Lists are found in the "more" tab at the bottom of the app and can be viewed, edited, and created from scratch within the app. Retweets show a pink triangle in the corner of the tweet, complete with a small userpic for the retweeter next to the retweetee's userpic.
And Tweets that have a location associated with them will show in the app with a red location pin in the upper right hand corner that shows a map preview listing, which city the Tweet was sent from, and the option to click through to a larger Google map with the exact location.
Other improvements include spam reporting and better notification of "gaps" between tweet stream updates - if you close the app for a while and then reopen it later, for example. 2.1 is a free update for users of 2.0, and it's available in the App Store now.
