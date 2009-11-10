Shit My Dad Says lands TV deal
|
@Shitmydadsays, the funny twitterer that supposedly writes down the stuff his 73-year-old dad says has landed a TV deal with CBS in the US.
In what is thought to be the first Twitter TV deal signing, the twitter stream will be turned into a TV show.
According to TV industry rag thrfeed.com/: "Will & Grace creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick are on board to executive produce and supervise the writing for the multicamera family comedy, which Justin Halpern [the creator of the twitter stream] will co-pen with Patrick Schumacker".
The news follows a deal by Halpern for a book called "Shit My Dad Says"
The comedy's title will change if it gets on the air.
PopularIn Apps
- What is Ed Balls Day and why is #EdBallsDay trending on Twitter?
- Facebook Messenger Kids: How does it work and where is it available?
- 7 best Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges 2018
- Amazon just hiked the price of Prime for US customers by 20 per cent
- Apple's iTunes desktop app has arrived in the Microsoft Store
- Three adds Snapchat to Go Binge, use it at no cost to data allowance
- New Snap Spectacles 2018: Everything you need to know
- Snappables: How to use Snap's new lenses with built-in AR games
- Gmail 2018 update: All the new features and how to get them now
- What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
Comments