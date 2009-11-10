  Shit My Dad Says lands TV deal

@Shitmydadsays, the funny twitterer that supposedly writes down the stuff his 73-year-old dad says has landed a TV deal with CBS in the US.

In what is thought to be the first Twitter TV deal signing, the twitter stream will be turned into a TV show.

According to TV industry rag thrfeed.com/: "Will & Grace creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick are on board to executive produce and supervise the writing for the multicamera family comedy, which Justin Halpern [the creator of the twitter stream] will co-pen with Patrick Schumacker".

The news follows a deal by Halpern for a book called "Shit My Dad Says"

The comedy's title will change if it gets on the air.