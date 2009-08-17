  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. TomTom app news

TomTom for iPhone now available

|
  TomTom for iPhone now available
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

Regional versions of TomTom's iPhone GPS application have appeared in localised iPhone app stores across the world. The much-awaited app includes turn-by-turn navigation and multi-touch support for the touchscreen interface.

Also included is functionality to navigate to addresses associated with contacts in your phone book, portrait and landscape options, energy-efficient route selection and warnings of upcoming speed cameras.

99.9% of England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is covered, and the Channel Islands are partially covered. The app is in the iPhone App Store now, and costs £60.

What's not included, if you buy it from the App Store, is the previously rumoured car kit that includes a mount, enhanced GPS reciever, power cables and built in speaker, along with an audio-out jack and microphone to allow you to use it as Bluetooth speakerphone. That kit is rumoured to cost £100.

PopularIn Apps
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Best budgeting apps: 4 apps to take control of your finances
Comments