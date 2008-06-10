TomTom heads to iPhone 3G

TomTom has said that it has a version of its navigation software running on Apple’s iPhone and plans to sell it to consumers not content with running Google maps.

Although details are incredibly sketchy on pricing, availability and virtually everything else, that hasn't stopped a TomTom spokesman telling Reuters after Apple had announce the new GPS enabled handset that "Our navigation system runs on the iPhone already".

The new phone from Apple added GPS support, however not 3D map support or dedicated software instead opting to use Google Maps for navigation commands.

We got in touch with TomTom in the UK to try and find out more, but were informed only: "We have made our navigation system run on the iPhone; it looks good and works very well. We will have to look more closely at Apple's strategy before we can say more about what kind of opportunities this will bring us".