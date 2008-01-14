  TomTom HD gets German announcement

TomTom has announced it is to work with Vodafone Germany to bring TomTom High Definition (HD) Traffic to Germany.

HD Traffic is TomTom's new traffic information system that claims to deliver up-to-date, accurate and superior travel time information.

TomTom's in-house patented technology uses anonymously aggregated data from the Vodafone Germany network on the speed and direction that mobile phones are travelling in cars.

This data will be combined with existing German traffic information sources to deliver the TomTom HD Traffic service: "the best traffic information service available on the market".

The service, already live in The Netherlands, is expected to be launched in Germany in the second half of 2008.

The UK has been promised a launch in the first half of 2008, with both new devices, and add-on kit to update older models. We will keep you informed.