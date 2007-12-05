  TomTom teams up with Google Maps

TomTom has announced it is teaming up with Google Maps so users can search for and send business addresses directly from the Google Maps' website to TomTom devices.

"The ability to search, find and send information from the web to a TomTom is something we have been investing in for some time now. We are pleased to work together with Google Maps on this personalisation functionality", says Eric Pité,

vice president product management at TomTom.

Google Maps local search pages have expanded their "Send to" feature with the option "Send to GPS". With one mouse click TomTom users can take advantage of this new service.

Google Maps allows TomTom users to search for business addresses and transfer them from the Google Maps website to their TomTom device by clicking on the "Send to GPS" button.

The selected information is transferred to the TomTom device when the device is connected to the Internet via TomTom HOME, the free software application TomTom offers its customers.

Drivers can then navigate to their new destination, as well as view the location on the map of the TomTom device or save it as a "favourite" on the device for later use.