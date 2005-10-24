TomTom ONE announced
TomTom has gone back to its routes (no pun intended) and launched the TomTom One, a basic GPS unit that features Bluetooth.
Launched in Germany and the Benelux countries today, the model will come to the UK later in the year, however there is no word on a US launch date yet.
Priced at 399 euros, the unit will be cheaper than the company's entry-level device the TomTom GO 300.
The TomTom ONE features a 3.5 inch, 320 x 240 full TFT color LCD touchscreen display measures 110 x 89 x 34mm in size and weights 260 grams. It will also feature an internal rechargeable Li-Ion battery and Bluetooth connectivity to access information like weather, traffic and voice downloads via a the user's Bluetooth enabled mobile phone.
Like the TomTom GO 300, the TomTom ONE will use and SD card for navigation maps.
Thanks to gpslodge.com for suggesting the story.
- What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency
- Instagram data portability tool will let you download a copy of your data
- Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings
- Snap Spectacles 2.0: New pair of Spectacles pop up in FCC filing
- Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
- What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
- Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
- How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
- Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
Comments