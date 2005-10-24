  TomTom ONE announced

TomTom has gone back to its routes (no pun intended) and launched the TomTom One, a basic GPS unit that features Bluetooth.



Launched in Germany and the Benelux countries today, the model will come to the UK later in the year, however there is no word on a US launch date yet.



Priced at 399 euros, the unit will be cheaper than the company's entry-level device the TomTom GO 300.



The TomTom ONE features a 3.5 inch, 320 x 240 full TFT color LCD touchscreen display measures 110 x 89 x 34mm in size and weights 260 grams. It will also feature an internal rechargeable Li-Ion battery and Bluetooth connectivity to access information like weather, traffic and voice downloads via a the user's Bluetooth enabled mobile phone.



Like the TomTom GO 300, the TomTom ONE will use and SD card for navigation maps.



Thanks to gpslodge.com for suggesting the story.